Daniil Medvedev posted a photo of the European team at the Laver Cup

The second racket of the world Russian Daniil Medvedev posted on Instagram a photo of his Laver Cup team.

“I am very pleased to play in the Laver Cup this year. It will be fun, “- signed the photo Medvedev.

The photo can be viewed on Daniil Medvedev’s Instagram.

Subscribers left the following comments under the post:

“The best of the best. Dania, Styopa, Sasha, Andrey. Russian guys on Olympus. “

“I miss Rafa, Roger, Djokovic.”

“What is Feliciano Lopez doing there?”

The fans answered this question: “Posing for a photo”, “He is the manager of the Cup”.

Laver Cup – 2021 will be held from September 24 to 26 in Boston (USA). The European team included Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Alexander Zverev (Germany), Andrei Rublev (Russia), Matteo Berrettini (Italy) and Kasper Ruud (Norway). The rest of the world team will be represented by Denis Shapovalov (Canada), Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), Felix Auger-Allassim (Canada), Reilly Opelka (USA), John Isner (USA) and Nick Kirios (Australia).