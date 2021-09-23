Details of the detention of a WADA informant with drugs in St. Petersburg have emerged: Summer views: Sports: Lenta.ru

Police stopped the four-time Russian short-distance champion and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant Alexander Hutte on Planernaya Street in St. Petersburg on Tuesday afternoon, September 21. The former athlete was taken to the department, where during the search they found a bag with a white substance in the right sneaker. Such details appeared at the disposal of Fontanka.

According to preliminary data, Hutte refused to undergo a medical examination, but clarified that the bag contains a drug that he acquired from a friend. After that, the 32-year-old runner was released.

The examination confirmed that Hutte had a drug with him. A criminal case was initiated.

Hütte’s detention became known earlier on 23 September.

In April 2017, Hütte’s four-year ban was announced. He was punished for an anti-doping rule violation in 2015.

Shortly before the announcement of the disqualification, it was also reported that the Russian was an informant for WADA. He corresponded with international sports bodies, in which he accused compatriots of doping, and also testified against his coach. Hütte’s goal was to shorten his own disqualification period.

Hütte is European champion and vice-champion in the team championship. He has also won the Russian short-distance championships four times.