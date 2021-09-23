Diablo II: Resurrected released – Gambling addiction

Remake Diablo ii subtitled Resurrected released on PC and consoles, available in standard edition and version Prime evil collection…
In the second case, users will also receive Diablo iii, its addition Reaper of souls, set Return of the Necromancer and pet Mephisto. In addition, all preorders received a Barbarian-style transmog kit from Diablo II to Diablo III.
So far, Diablo II: Resurrected has scored 82-83 points on Metacritic according to the first four reviews on PC and PS5 – the project itself is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.
Prices
Battle Net:
- Standard version – 1999 rubles
- Prime Evil Collection – 2499 rubles
PS Store:
- Standard version – 2499 rubles
- Expansion Prime Evil – 3299 rubles
- Prime Evil Collection – 3999 rubles
Microsoft Store
- Standard Edition – $ 40
- Prime Evil expansion – $ 50
- Prime Evil Collection – $ 60
Nintendo Shop:
- Standard version – 3999 rubles
- Prime Evil Collection – 5399 rubles
Gameplay recordings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WlorV1KDoU
Comparison of cinematics
