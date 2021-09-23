Discord Messenger Starts YouTube Integration After Disabling Popular Music Bots

Popular messenger Discord began testing YouTube integration – just a couple of weeks after a Google-owned video service forced popular music bots to be removed from the Discord ecosystem. So far, testing has begun on a limited number of Discord servers.

The collaboration between Discord and YouTube is the Watch Together feature, as the name suggests, allows members of Discord chats to co-watch YouTube videos. Testing of an almost identical function was started by the messenger 10 months ago, but later the project was canceled. Now he got a “second wind”, probably – as an alternative to the stopped work bots.

Watch Together is very similar in functionality to the options for sharing videos and screenshots. It was developed specifically for integration with YouTube – users can create playlists of videos of the corresponding service by searching or copying and then pasting links. In addition, you can activate a switch that allows chat participants to share control over the playback of a video.

Although the functionality of the new item is not identical to the popular music bots Rythm and Groovy, operating in the messenger, Watch Together can be a good alternative, since it also allows you to listen to music together. In doing so, the user is notified that YouTube may display advertisements during playback.

It is known that YouTube has recently started aggressively pushing music bots out of Discord, making them disappear within just a few days.

While the feature is only available on a handful of Discord servers, more access will be provided over the coming weeks. According to some reports, it is already possible to test it on the Game Labs server. The messenger intends to provide all users with a new service by the end of October.