Domestic Medieval Alchemist Simulator Potion Craft Hurts Some Players

The domestic alchemist simulator received many accolades and briefly became the leader in sales on Steam. However, not everything is so smooth. The game lacks accessibility options

The game Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator from Russian developers has been released into early access on Steam. Niceplay games received 95% positive feedback. And burst into first place in the top sales of Steam. At the moment, the game has lost to Prime Status for the competitive CS: GO shooter and is in second place, in the third place is Need for Speed ​​Heat.

Players will have to brew potions. Ingredients for them can be purchased from a merchant, or grown on their own. In this case, the cooking process is controlled “manually”, for example, you need to control the pestle with the mouse in order to crush something in a mortar. Residents will come to the shop, who need to sell potions, in accordance with their requests.

The developers are focused on quality, so the approximate release date from early access has not yet been announced.

At the moment, the game has received 95% positive reviews (492 pieces in total). However, not everything is so smooth. As it turns out, Potion Craft’s control mechanics can be painful for some players under certain circumstances.

In negative reviews, one of the players (37 years old) complained that he could not play for more than 15 minutes, his hand begins to hurt. it is almost always necessary to hold down the mouse button while performing actions.

The developers responded by saying that they have “adding accessibility options” on their priority list.