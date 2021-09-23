Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team seems strange to me: Sychev – about Karpin’s team, Zakharyan’s progress and Pinyaev’s prospects – 09/23/2021

A source: RIA News”

“There are great expectations from Pinyaev, but he is still a little kid”

– Pinyaev scored a double in the Cup. How do you like his game? – a question to Sychev.

– My first coach, Mikhail Ivanovich Semernya, works at Krylyakh Sovetov. He talks a lot about Pinyaev. He says that a guy with a head, capable.

– Why does Sergei still have no goals in the Premier League?

– Wait. He is only 16 years old. This is all wrong. This hype runs ahead. There are very high expectations from him, and he is still a little kid. He needs to be overgrown with meat, cook in men’s football. Then you can demand something. But at the age of 16, where?

– Will it be realistic for him to leave for Europe, if he continues to treat his business like that?

– You need to do it step by step. He shows himself well in Wings.

– Is it correct that in the summer Pinyaev chose Krylia and not Lokomotiv?

– You need to play the football that he is used to. And it is important to be with the coach who will trust him. At the moment you need to play and gain experience. You can come to another team, where the coach will preach a different football, less typical for you, and will not let you play. And at this age it is important to play, get into the base. I believe that Sergei made the right choice.

– But still, in the future, will it really be for him to leave?

– Now he plays and progresses in Wings – this is the most important thing. If he scores in the same way, then, of course, the best clubs in Europe and the world will watch him. Why not? But first you need to prove yourself here. There will not be time for buildup. You have to come there immediately adapted.

“Zakharyan is the future of our football. He and Kostya Tyukavin look very dignified “

– What do you think about the progress of Arsen Zakharyan?

– He is great, he shows himself well. It can be seen that after Dynamo began to trust him, progress is evident. This is the future of our football. He and Kostya Tyukavin look very decent. Sandro Schwartz played a big role in their formation.

– Do you believe in the interest from Barcelona?

– I do not know. I don’t like to discuss rumors. Was there an official story? No. Then what can we talk about?

– It seems like Spanish scouts came to the Dynamo match.

– The key word is “sort of like”. If they have interest, then they send a request to the club. When there is a request, we can say that there is a subject interest. Football is not Dom-2.

“Dziuba’s inconsistency seems strange to me. Everyone decides for himself how to relate to it “

– Why did Artem Dziuba refuse to be called up to the national team?

– It’s his choice. Everyone treats him differently.

– Doesn’t it seem strange to argue that he is not in optimal shape, although there are still several weeks before the matches of the national team?

– It seems strange to me the inconsistency of his actions. When he talked to Karpin immediately after taking office, the press announced that he was ready to play for the good of the country and the team at any time. And now, suddenly, everything is different. To each his own. Everyone decides for himself how to relate to this. I don’t understand this.