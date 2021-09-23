According to Elon Musk, the fee for dogocoin should be discounted before becoming a viable alternative for retail purchases such as movie tickets.

Musk’s remarks came after AMC CEO Adam Aron noted that the meme-based currency could be accepted as a payment option in his theaters in the future.

It’s too important for Doge Fairies to fall to make things look like buying a movie, Musk replied Twitter Billy Markus, who is otherwise known as the creator of dogcoin Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

The AMC CEO talked about adopting Dogecoin and said this is the most influential tweet he has ever made that the crypto market is finally seeing something green on Nakamoto.

On Wednesday, Aron asked his readers in Twitter, will it accept cryptocurrency as a payment method or not?

Aron said that about 77% of respondents, or about 140,000 people, voted in favor of the concept.

She was not only the highest in the history of reading tweets, but also attracted the attention of Musk himself.

A single dogcoin is currently worth around 22 cents, up 8,000% over the past 12 months, according to crypto trading platform Coinbase.

The film chain has already announced plans to take bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and bitcoin Online cash payments starting this year.