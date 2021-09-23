Emelianenko about the fight with Dzhigan: “I don’t call anyone into the ring with such a belly”

Dzhigan and Emelianenko should enter the ring on November 4

The battle should take place on November 4 – this is written about it in the official social networks. But 40-year-old Alexander Emelianenko has not yet seen any movement from the promoters. “There are agreements, but no specifics. It seems that the fight should be carried out, my manager is trying to contact the other side, but no one gets in touch. Everything will be clear when we sign the contract, ”says the athlete.

At the same time, the fighter was very surprised when he learned about Djigan’s plans to enter the ring. “He chatted that he was ready to fight me. After all, Denis is a master of sports in kickboxing, once even performed. But then I fell on a chill, opened a bottle of beer, and there I took up other issues. I don’t call anyone into the ring with such a belly. And even then I have a queue of those who want me to beat them, ”- Emelianenko is indignant.

Alexander Emelianenko has not seen the contract yet

The athlete immediately warned that there would be no mercy, and he intends to end the fight quickly. “I saw footage of his movements in the ring. It doesn’t work in any way. Everything is very bad there. He will get it, I will not feel sorry for him, as I felt sorry for Kotlyaev before. I will beat them in order to discourage the desire to climb into the ring, ”Alexander says with a serious air on the air of Sergey Mezentsev’s YouTube show.

do not missDzhigan: “I’m waiting for Sasha Emelianenko to stop drinking and I will get my 50 million”

But the athlete does not speak about how much he will receive for the fight. According to rumors, he was supposed to be paid 30 million rubles for the exit, and Dzhigan – about 50. But both participants pretend that the battle on November 4 will not take place.

Djigan trains, although Alexander believes that it will not save him

Photo: Instagram