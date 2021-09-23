Emma Stone responds to rumors of a role in the new “Spider-Man”

American actress Emma Stone has responded to rumors of her appearance in a new Spider-Man movie. According to her, she will not play the role of Gwen Stacy in the sequel “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The celebrity gave an interview to MTV News – the video was published on YouTube.

I’ve heard these rumors. I don’t know if I should say something, but I don’t plan [участвовать в новом фильме], – noted she.

Rumors appeared for a reason: Emma Stone starred in 2012 in the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man”, and then two years later in its sequel. Fans of the franchise have speculated that the stars of the universe – Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone – will appear in the new film. In addition to Stone, the hearts of fans have already been broken by Garfield, who recently announced that he would not be in the film. He asked fans to “cool down” as “no one called” him.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is due to hit screens on December 17 this year. The sequel featured Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch and J.K.Simmons.













Earlier it was reported that Stone wanted to appear in the movie “Cruella” with a key detail of her character – a mouthpiece. Disney banned, as the studio is against demonstrating smoking in its projects. Stone spoke about her “disappointment” in an interview.