Enthusiasts make ray tracing work on older AMD graphics cards

In the spring of 2019, Nvidia added support for DirectX Raytracing with GeForce GTX graphics cards, allowing the best owners of devices without dedicated RT cores to evaluate trace-based effects. It is quite expected that in this mode their performance leaves much to be desired and, for example, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti does not even reach the level of the GeForce RTX 2060.

AMD decided not to bother about this at all, leaving ray tracing effects for the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, which have Ray Accelerators in their arsenal. The enthusiasts decided to correct this injustice with their own hands.

The Mesa 3D graphics library for Linux has received an update, which implements the work of effects with tracing of the best on AMD GPUs without specialized RT blocks. This includes the 1st generation RDNA, Vega and Polaris video cores. Ray tracing on them is implemented programmatically through the Vulkan API.

Some users reported on the successful launch of the Quake II RTX shooter, however, for this they had to re-compile the game. The Steam version refused to work. However, it should be borne in mind that the software Ray Tracing method is significantly inferior in performance and quality to its hardware implementation.

A source:

WCCFTech