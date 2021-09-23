Epic Games CEO finds Apple lying over Fortnite

He noted that during the year, while the hearings were in the first instance, Apple lied, declaring to “the world, the court and the press” that it was ready to return Fortnite to the App Store if Epic Games agreed to play by its rules. However, Sweeney added, despite the agreement, Apple backed down, once again abusing “its monopoly power over a billion users.”

Recall that in August 2020, it became known that Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple and Google after they removed the online game Fortnite from the App Store and Google Play store catalogs. Apple and Google explained the removal of the video game by saying that the updated version of Fortnite violates their rules, as it allows players to purchase currency and make other purchases directly within the game, bypassing the built-in payment mechanisms of application catalogs. Fortnite lawyers argued that Apple monopolized the app market for its devices. The store owner requires a 30% commission for in-game transactions from the developer or publisher who posted the application on this site. After Apple blocked Fortnite, Epic Games accused the corporation of creating a non-competitive environment for doing business on iOS devices. And in February of this year, Epic Games complained of harassment from Apple in Europe.