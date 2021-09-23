Evander Kane Investigation Completed

NEW YORK – On Wednesday, the National Hockey League completed its investigation into allegations of betting on NHL games against San Jose Sharks striker Evander Kane, finding no evidence to support such claims, or claims that the hockey player could negatively affect the results. games of your team.

The allegations were leveled on social media by Mr. Kane’s wife. The investigation was conducted by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP in conjunction with NHL security.

The report says: “The investigation included a detailed study of publications on social networks, data in open sources, documents from the court hearing Mr. Kane’s bankruptcy case in January 2021, as well as a statement about the upcoming divorce of his marriage. rate data, both face-to-face and remote interviews with Sharks and other teams, including Mr. Kane himself, It is worth noting that Mrs Kane declined to participate in the investigation.

The investigation found no evidence to support Mrs. Kane’s claims that Mr. Kane was betting or otherwise participating in such activities. There was no evidence found to support the allegations that Mr. Kane was “giving up” games or not playing at full strength to help the Sharks succeed in their championship matches. On the contrary, the investigation casts doubt on the veracity of such allegations.

Mr. Kane denied all the allegations, but our conclusions are drawn not on the basis of his statements, but on the evidence gathered during the investigation. Investigators analyzed betting data provided by Sportradar, a leader in sports information and analysis. We have requested and received Sportradar’s betting reports and analysis of the Sharks’ games at the end of the 2018-19 season, including the 2019 playoffs, and the 2020-21 season. “

The report concludes: “Examining public and private information regarding Mr. Kane, including an information analysis prepared by a leading company supporting the integrity of sporting events, as well as a survey of people familiar with Mr. Kane’s game over the past three seasons, has prevented We need to gather evidence to support Mrs. Kane’s allegations that her husband was betting on league games or “giving up.” and the National Hockey League will not provide any comments on this topic until the end of the work. “

The National Hockey League considers the case closed, but reserves the right to investigate any new betting information that emerges.