Evander Kane’s wife accused him of violence. He forced her to oral sex after his daughter’s funeral – Hockey

Details of a new investigation into San Jose forward Evander Kane have become known.

The player’s wife, Anna, accused him of numerous cases of domestic violence, which were described in court documents obtained by Front Office Sports.

As part of the divorce case, Anna applied for a restraining order against her spouse.

Recall earlier Kane accused wife in domestic violence and received a temporary restraining order.

“At the beginning of March 2019, our daughter Eva was born at the 28th week and died. I was devastated.

After the funeral, Evander and I returned home, and since I had just been discharged from the hospital and recuperating, we were obviously unable to have sexual intercourse.

Evander made me have oral sex, he grabbed my hair, wrapped it around his arm and pulled my head to his cock.

I cried, and Evander called me “a pathetic loser and a stupid bitch.” A few days later, Evander forced me to have sexual intercourse with him again, even though I had not recovered. When I protested, Evander said, “You can’t rape your wife.” reported Anna.

“Evander tried to punch me in the face, but instead he punched our daughter in the face, making her cry.” it says in documents about another incident.

“Evander denies that he ever used violence against Mrs. Kane or their daughter Kensington, whom he holds dear,” – said the player’s lawyer.

Earlier it became known that the NHL found no evidencethat Kane was betting on San Jose.