fans did not recognize the plump Selena Gomez. Photo!

Selena Gomez has changed beyond recognition. So the fans decided after the Daily Mail published new pictures of the star “without photoshop”.

The 29-year-old singer and actress was hit by the paparazzi the other day as she walked out of Cactus Taqueria, a Mexican diner in Los Angeles.

The founder of cosmetics brand Rare Beauty looked a bit casual in a gray sweatshirt that exposed her belly, black loose joggers and striped sliders. Selena’s hair was down and there was no trace of makeup on her face.

Fans were shocked by the star’s appearance and scolded her for being overweight. And someone even sarcastically mentioned the singer’s former relationship with Justin Bieber.

Readers of the Daily Mail were not shy about their expressions, commenting on the plump figure of Gomez: “Social media and advertising photos of Selena are an illusion”; “Yes, she is fat!”; “Is this really Selena?”; “God, is she pregnant?”; “She needs help”; “The poor girl looks very bad”; “Really nervous – loses his impeccable image”; “I can imagine how happy Justin is that he chose Haley in the end,” wrote Internet users.

Recall that the love story of Selena Gomez with Justin Bieber became almost the ideal of the first relationship for many fans around the world. The stars officially announced themselves as a couple back in 2011. In 2013, the lovers went their separate ways, and a few years later they got back together, to the unprecedented joy of fans. But in the couple’s relationship, everything was not as smooth as it seemed, and in 2018, Selena and Justin broke up completely.