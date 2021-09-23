Fantastic movie “Bliss” with Salma Hayek: trailer, release date

A trailer for the dramatic film “Bliss” with hot babes Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson (“Shanghai Noon”, “Midnight in Paris”, “Night at the Museum”) has appeared on the Web.

According to the plot, the main character meets a mysterious woman who shows him miracles, and then completely leads him into a parallel world, where everything is fine and you can enjoy life. I would so much like to stay there, but in our gray world, a man is kept attached to his adult daughter. Later, he ceases to understand which of the two realities is real. For the sake of finding the truth, the hero will have to step over himself. In some ways, the universe of this film is similar to The Matrix.

The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 5, as an original project from Amazon. The film was directed by Mike Cahill, who previously released the sci-fi psychological thrillers Another Earth and I Am the Beginning. Obviously, the director continues to work in his own style, asking the audience twisted puzzles.

