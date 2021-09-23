FIFA 22 Preview, Screenshots, Trailers, Opinion, Review

Evaluating the EA football simulator is getting more and more difficult every year. Both visually and gameplay the games do not differ that much. It’s all about the nuances that cannot be seen with a cursory acquaintance.

For at least the last three years, at first, you are surprised and hope that the new FIFA, which you have been waiting for for so long, has finally come out.

Only EA is planning to turn its football simulator into a more complex mechanism, as follows the massive hysteria from donators. Like, it became more difficult to score, return everything as it was. Patches follow that turn the new part into the old one.

And this is what ordinary players fear the most. That everything will repeat itself as of old. After all, right now, FIFA 22 is what you need. This is something that is really fun to play. Share our first impressions from getting to know the new part of the football simulator on PS5.

Nextgen? The revolution? Wait, with such loud words it will be necessary put off… Yes, there have been rumors that EA is going to switch to the fresh Unreal Engine 5. But if this happens, then at least in the next part. Authors need more time to properly familiarize themselves with the new technology.

And, objectively speaking, FIFA 22 does not look outdated or somehow bad. Even on the already fed up Frostbite with the picture and animations, everything is in order, although in general you will not notice much difference compared to FIFA 21.

Is the PS5 version different from the PS4 version? Of course! The difference is visible to the naked eye, but not enough to say with confidence: play only on the PlayStation 5, and the previous generation consoles are junk. The picture on the new consoles looks a little more colorful. Thanks to the new motion capture technology HyperMotion, football players move a little more realistically. This is just not the case on older consoles. This “little” is manifested in everything.

The ball now bounces a little differently. There is no such feeling that he seems to be glued to the players, there are more bounces. Another sore subject is autoblocks. There are much fewer of them. After all, players often complained about too much artificial intelligence in the game. Now we often began to pick up the ball, block and go under attack when we want it, and not our virtual partner.

But the goalkeepers, as it seemed, drag “dead” balls much more often. Their saves now look more realistic. Merit of new technology HyperMotion?

By the way, the speed indicators are not so decisive now. Even the conventional Mbappe will not be able to take and run away from the defenders on the flank so easily.

And what about the dynamics? FIFA remains the same arcade with space speeds? We know how the game can change in a few weeks, but right now it feels slower and more measured than FIFA 21. Maybe this was intentional.

You buy FIFA 22, which compares favorably with the last part, and then patches will be released … Well, you get the idea. Similar to schizophrenia, but we have already encountered this. And more than once.

The defense has become more dense, the players are slower, the feints have faded into the background. Rather, they have not gone anywhere, but the need for them has disappeared. Permanently or temporarily – time will tell. But those who are trying to pass you on old scripts, but only bump into the defenders, amuse you. Those who like to win through feints will be punished by players who skillfully play passing. Awnings and triangles are our everything.

Summing up the preliminary results, I would like to wish the game to remain so, if not always, then as long as possible. Don’t listen to esports players who seem to think of FIFA 22 too slow and clumsy. In a soccer simulator, as absurd as it sounds, there should be more soccer and less ball dancing. Building attacks through passes, more combos and fewer scripts is what the game needs.

FIFA 22 launches October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC, but on September 27, Ultimate Edition buyers will have access to the new product. What’s more, EA Play subscribers can already start a 10-hour soccer simulator trial.