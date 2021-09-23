Figure skating, stage of the Grand Prix in Ljubljana schedule, Petrosyan, Tutberidze, Plushenko, Kondrashova, Zhuk – September 22, 2021

The selection for the Junior Grand Prix finals is nearing completion – there are only three stages left in the calendar. Moreover, the first of them starts tomorrow.

Sophia Samodelkina and Adelia Petrosyan – the main favorites of the singles tournament. It was assumed that instead of Samodelkina there will be Sofia Muravyova, but during a pause, Plushenko’s student re-applied for a stage in Gdansk.

For young men, only Ilya Yablokov – replace Nikolay Ugozhaeva did not. But in the dances, the application remained unchanged, we will be introduced here Sofia Kachushkina / Oleg Muratov and Vasilisa Kaganovskaya / Valery Angelopol…

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

The main rivals of Yablokov will be a Frenchman Francois Pitot and Estonian Arlet Lewandiwho won the Courchevel medals with a week difference. Levandi is also interesting because his mother and coach are a former Soviet figure skater. Anna Kondrasheva, who is one of the authors of that very letter to the Central Committee of the CPSU.

Petrosyan and Samodelkina will meet with the champion of Courchevel-1 Lindsay Thorngren, and the dancers are waiting for the winner of Courchevel II Katarina Wolfkostin / Jeffrey Chen… But if Adelia and Sophia with their content compete for gold, then our dancers will have a very difficult time – in August, Wolfkostin / Chen set one of the best amounts of the season.

