First Look at Big Team Battle and New Maps: Microsoft Reveals Fresh Halo Infinite Multiplayer Gameplay

BTB appeared in the very first Halo and is a battle mode between a large number of players on large-scale maps with the participation of ground and air vehicles.

In the new iteration of the mode, the developers have increased the number of players from 16 to 24 (12 per team) and added various innovations. One of them will be “loot caves” that can be hacked with your personal AI to gain access to powerful weapons …

BTB has ‘loot caves’ – Forerunner doors you can hack with your personal AI to access caches of powerful weapons. LOVE this idea! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/j7RhPEZyNL – Alex | Haruspis (@haruspis) September 22, 2021

As part of the stream, 343i presented 12 minutes of Big Team Battle according to the “Capture the Flag” rules on the map Fragmentation … Players will be able to evaluate this mode on their own during the second weekend of the new technical test of the shooter, which starts tomorrow.

In addition, the authors paid attention to the shooting range with a practical demonstration of new weapons and showed the gameplay of the training mode against bots on the map. Behemoth… The location is tailored for the “Arena” 4 by 4 and includes vehicles …

Halo: Infinite will be fully launched 8 december… Immediately on the day of the premiere, the project will appear in the Game Pass subscription. The multiplayer will be distributed free of charge.

