Following “Dom-2”, the Kardashian show did not close, but simply moved to a new channel

In September 2020, American TV personality Kim Kardashian announced the closure of the Kardashian Family show, which was broadcast on the E! 13 years. Allegedly, all the participants in the program have been earning more than a month of filming for a single post on Instagram for a long time. In March of this year, the broadcast of the final 20th season began, but, like Dom-2 in Russia, the Kardashians did not put an end to their television life, but simply moved to another site.

On April 9, Kim confirmed on Twitter that she and her sisters will be launching a new show on the streaming service Hulu. The celebrity family will start working on it as soon as their last season on Channel E wrap up! So viewers will be left without observing Kardashian’s personal life for a very short time. Perhaps the project will change its name and composition of participants, but something suggests that its spirit will remain the same.

We won’t be gone long !! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

Recall that after the closure of the Russian show “Dom-2” on TNT, rumors immediately spread that the project would simply change the channel. In March it became known that the scandalous reality TV had moved to Yu. The TV set continues. And you say: “Nothing lasts forever” …

According to the host, he really wants the project to live for many more years.

