Football fans thwarted the Velezh – Borac match, set the referees’ car on fire and beat them

The crime

After the Bosnia championship match between Velez and Borac, fans armed with bats and rebar attacked a car in one of the tunnels, in which the referees of the match Sabriya Topalovic, Admir Shekhovich and Adnan Alispahic were traveling. According to the local newspaper Hercegovina,

angry fans smashed the windows of the car and set it on fire, and then beat the judges, who jumped out of the car to escape the fire. It is reported that the clothes of the referees even caught fire.

The referee’s team miraculously managed to escape from the intruders, but later one of the referees was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The police said they were looking for the perpetrators.

“The fire started when a group of people stopped a vehicle and threw a flammable object into it. After that, a fire broke out, which soon engulfed the entire car, ”reads a police report about the attack on the judges.

The incident was a continuation of the lawlessness that began during the match. With the score 0: 2, the fans of the losing Velezh ran out onto the pitch. There were so many of them and they behaved so aggressively that the police refused to guarantee the safety of the visiting team representatives and judges. As a result, the game was interrupted, and the players went to the locker room.

In general, during the match in the fan stands, everything went something like this:

Causes of the riots

The aggressive behavior of the fans and all their subsequent antics did not happen out of nowhere. Although the confrontation between Velezh and Borac are always of a principled nature, this time the home team’s fans had really weighty claims to refereeing.

In the 28th minute Topalovich did not award a penalty kick to the guests, but in the 31st minute he appointed a free kick, from which Borac’s goal was scored and which, according to local fans, was not there. The third controversial moment occurred during the celebration of the second goal of “Borac”, when all the players of the away team jumped out onto the field.

After the break, the team of referees left the under-stands, surrounded by guards.

Punishment

According to the results of the proceedings, the Disciplinary Committee of the Bosnian Football Federation credited the home team with a technical defeat, disqualified the team’s stadium for six home games, and the president of Velez, Shemsudin Hasic, was suspended from football for two years. This is the most severe punishment for the club in the history of Bosnian football.

“Velezh” and “Borac” take places in the middle of the tournament table of the championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which 12 teams take part. Borac is in fifth place (13 points after nine matches), Velezh – in sixth position (12 points after ten matches).

Reaction

In Bosnia, in general, they agree with the punishment that Velezh suffered, although local journalists have a question about why such serious sanctions were personally imposed on the president of the club, Hasic.

“Why is the Federation so sure that this was organized by Hasich? Obviously, they consider him the only culprit in the incident, otherwise the punishment would not have been so harsh, ”authoritative Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonia wrote in hisTwitter account…

Similar cases

Fortunately, no one tried to burn the referees alive for a long time, but cases with disrupted matches due to fans running out onto the field have recently become more frequent. Recently, France announced the closure of the Nice stadium fans’ stands after the club’s fans attacked Marseille players in the match of the third round of the French championship.

The incident took place in the 75th minute of the meeting. Nice fans threw a bottle at Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet. The footballer threw her back to the podium, after which the fans ran out onto the field and attacked the players. It is noted that the head coach of Marseille Jorge Sampaoli also took part in the fight.

An hour later, the Nice players and the refereeing crew returned to the field with the intention to resume the match, but the Marseille players refused to continue the game. Chief referee Benoit Bastien blew the final whistle ahead of schedule.

On September 18, during the break of the sixth round of the French championship between Lens and Lille, the fans also ran out onto the field and started a fight. It is noted that the scuffle took place after a verbal skirmish, as a result of which the Lille fans broke out onto the lawn and headed towards the hosts’ fan stand. Several stadium staff were injured.