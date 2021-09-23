Former coach of the Russian national team set a KHL record for the number of victories in a row :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Dynamo beat Sochi 4: 0. Kudashov’s teams have not lost 23 matches in a row. This is the seventh defeat for Sochi in the last eight games.

Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS



Dynamo Moscow defeated Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match. The meeting took place in Sochi and ended with a score of 4: 0.

The scoring was opened by defender Andrey Pribylskiy at the end of the second period. And after the break, striker Vladislav Mikhailov doubled the advantage of the Moscow team.

In the last minutes of the meeting, strikers Eric O’Dell and Dmitry Rashevsky also distinguished themselves with scored goals.

This is the eighth victory in a row for Dynamo since the beginning of the regular season. The team has not suffered a single defeat this season. In addition, all matches ended in regular time. The only team in the KHL has not lost a single point.

The head coach of the Moscow team has updated the KHL record, which was set by another former coach of the national team, Oleg Znarok. At the junction of the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, Oleg Znarok won 23 matches in a row with SKA, eventually losing to Sochi.

From 2019 to 2020, Alexey Kudashov coached the Russian national team and SKA, in which his winning streak began.

Sochi have suffered seven defeats in their last eight meetings; in total, since the beginning of the season, the team has managed to win only three victories.