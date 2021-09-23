Former footballer Dmitry Khokhlov sues on Facebook

The social network bans people for mentioning his last name, because it takes it for an insult to Ukrainians.

Dmitry Khokhlov filed a lawsuit on Facebook. The former player of the Russian national team, the head coach of the football club “Rotor” says that the social network bans people for mentioning his name, because it takes it for an insult to Ukrainians on a national basis.

“The catch is that my surname is being blocked. Neither I, nor my friends and acquaintances can use Facebook and Instagram normally. Many people called me and said that any mention of my surname is blocked. And they get banned for a week,” this is how Khokhlov explains the lawsuit to the Octagon publication.

The application was filed with the Solntsevskiy District Court of Moscow in July. Khokhlov asks the court “to prohibit the American company from performing certain actions against him” and demands compensation for moral damage.

The office of the judge, who is considering Khokhlov’s claim, noted that there are difficulties in notifying Facebook representatives and their appearance in court. The amount of unpaid court fines Facebook in Russia exceeds 90 million rubles.

Bans for using the word “crest” on Facebook began in 2015. The administration of the social network believes that in this way it removes content “that does not meet community standards.”