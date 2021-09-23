Former Tottenham coach Tim Sherwood predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Manchester United in 18 months

Former Tottenham head coach Tim Sherwood believes Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will soon become the club’s head coach.

“I think it’s okay for Ronaldo to be on the sideline and Solskjaer will have to come to terms with that. If you invite such a player to your club, you need to know what will follow. This is a completely different Ronaldo than the one who arrived at Old Trafford for the first time. He knows what he needs to do, and if he feels that he needs to stand next to the coach and give instructions to the players, then you should let him do it.

I’m not sure if he would have done the same under Jose Mourinho – it would have been completely different with him. But first of all, you need to ask Cristiano himself why he considers it necessary to stand on the edge and give instructions to partners. We saw him do it on the international stage – most recently, at Euro 2016. I am 100 percent sure this guy will be a coach.

I would bet that he will lead Manchester United in 18 months. If they win the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, any of these trophies, then Solskjaer will remain in office. But if they do not win anything, I think they already have a coach who is ready to lead the club. He could take an experienced coach as his assistant, someone like Carlos Queiroz, since he knows him well. In the future, I see him as Manchester United coach, ”Sherwood said in an interview with Ladbrokes. His words are quoted by CaughtOffside.

After joining Manchester United, Ronaldo played 3 matches for the club and scored 4 goals.

Cristiano played for the Red Devils from 2003 to 2009.

