Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – 2021: schedule, when concerts, what to see, how to get there

Before the start of the VTB Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix racing weekend, we traditionally collected in one material absolutely all the information you need to know about the Russian stage of the World Championship at Sochi Autodrom.

Racing program

The Russian Grand Prix boasts one of the busiest schedules among all F1 stages this season. Yes, and at other Grand Prix it happened that, in addition to F-2 or F-3, the calendar included the Porsche Super Cup or the women’s W Series, but only in Sochi both junior formulas will hold their stages!

The final race of Formula 3 was supposed to be hosted by American Austin, but in the conditions of a pandemic it was not easy to organize an F-3 trip overseas – for example, Russian Alexander Smolyar admitted in advance that he risked not getting a US visa and being left without performances. Other participants could face similar problems. In order not to spoil or not disrupt the final, the organizers turned to the reserve option and agreed on a stage in Sochi.

As a result, we get a super-intense racing schedule, especially on Saturday, when we have to squeeze in four Formula 2 and Formula 3 races at once – and this is in addition, of course, the third practice and the F1 qualification. Therefore, if you want to see absolutely everything, then on Saturday you will have to get up early: the start of the first F-3 race is already at 8:35! By the way, the sunset in Sochi will be quite early – at about 18:15. So the Friday F-2 qualification will be held in the beautiful setting sun, and the Sunday F1 race at the start at 15:00 should, under any circumstances, keep within three hours.

Russian Grand Prix – 2021. Race Schedule September 24, Friday

10:05 – 10:50 – Formula 3, training

11:30 – 12:30 – Formula 1, first training session

12:55 – 13:40 – Formula 2, training

15:00 – 16:00 – Formula 1, second workout

16:25 – 16:55 – Formula 3, qualification

17:20 – 17:50 – Formula 2 qualification September 25, Saturday

08:35 – 09:20 – Formula 3, race 1

10:30 – 11:20 – Formula 2 Race 1

12:00 – 13:00 – Formula 1, third workout

13:40 – 14:25 – Formula 3, race 2

15:00 – 16:00 – Formula 1, qualification

16:45 – 17:35 – Formula 2, race 2 September 26, Sunday

09:55 – 10:40 – Formula 3, race 3

11:20 – 12:25 – Formula 2, race 3

15:00 – 17:00 – Formula 1, race.

What is entertainment?

By tradition, there will be a musical program, but this is far from the only component of the entertainment part of the Grand Prix. An amusement park located behind the main stand of Sochi Autodrom will begin its work on Thursday. Traditionally, Formula 1 racing simulators will be available for fans, souvenir shops will also open, where you can buy equipment for teams and pilots. The shops will be open every day, they are located in the fan zone opposite the main stand of the autodrome, in the area of ​​entrance gate No. 4, stand T2, as well as on Medalnaya Square.

There is also a competition for the fastest pit stop, and in 2021 you can take part in two competitions at once. First, the Pit Stop Challenge will be held again, where six teams of six fans will be able to compete with each other for speed by changing Pirelli tires in Formula 1 cars. Secondly, there will be a separate challenge from Red Bull. In the bulls zone, everyone can try themselves as a team mechanic and make a pit stop with original racing wheels and a hydraulic wrench.

For the second year in a row, a photo-attraction “Peak-stop with Formula 1 pilots” will be organized. Due to the pandemic, the fans have little chance of being photographed with the drivers live, and they decided to compensate for this with the help of an augmented reality attraction, in which F1 pilots will pose with the fans in one shot.

But if it is very difficult to get to the F1 pilots and their cars, then in the fan zone you can easily find other celebrities – we are talking about both pilots and equipment. The legendary KAMAZ-master team will exhibit two sports trucks at once, and none other than the Dakar winner Sergey Karjakin will instruct the guests in the children’s ATV zone. In addition, BR Engineering together with the SMP Racing program will show their new sports prototype BR03 to fans in Sochi. Sergei Sirotkin, Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Alyoshin will find themselves at the scene – don’t miss it!





What about organizational issues and covid?

The most important moment before going to the Grand Prix. Do not forget that you can check into a hotel in the Krasnodar Territory only if one of the following conditions is met:

a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 or a certificate of receipt of the first component of the vaccine;

negative result of PCR test and consent to vaccination within 3 days;

a medical document about a disease caused by a coronavirus infection transferred over the past 6 months;

a certificate of a medical outlet and a negative result of a PCR test.

Before entering the Olympic Park, the health of each fan will be checked. If, when measuring in a non-contact way, the device shows a body temperature above 37 degrees, then first a second measurement will be carried out in a place far from crowded places, and if it confirms the painful condition of the fan, then he will be offered to go home or wait for the arrival of a doctor. If all is well, then after entering the territory, do not forget to wear a mask.

As usual, two free bus shuttles FS1 (for connecting Sochi Autodrom with the western part of the lowland) and FS2 (for connecting with the eastern part) will operate in the Imeretinskaya lowland. There are also two official taxi pick-up and drop-off areas. If you do not live near the highway, then the easiest way to get to the highway is by rail. Traditionally, on the days of the Grand Prix, Swallows will run more often. All information about the work of transport can be found on the Sochi Autodrom website.