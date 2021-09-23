Fortnite Will Not Return To App Store Until Final Verdict In Epic Games Case

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in my microblog stated that Apple contributed Fortnite to “black list”, and publicly accused the iPhone maker of lying.

As a reminder, Apple removed the popular multiplayer action movie Epic Games from its digital store after the developers launched Apple Commission-Free payments in the game. This happened back in August 2020.

Subsequent lawsuits forced Apple to allow third-party payment methods in applications, but did not recognize the company as a monopoly and justified the actions taken against Fortnite.

Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d “welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else”. Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users. – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

As a result, Epic Games expressed its readiness to play by the rules of Apple, but she did not make concessions and refused to consider requests to restore Fortnite until the court processes the appeal filed by Epic (the process can take up to five years).

“Apple lied. Apple spent an entire year assuring the world, the court and the press that “would gladly accept Epic back into the App Store if it agrees to play by the same rules as everyone else.” Epic agreed, and Apple refused – yet another abuse of the monopoly’s power over a billion users. “– reads Sweeney’s statement.

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Sweeney added: “Fortnite should not be blacklisted for challenging an agreement with clauses deemed illegal and imposed by Apple on all developers as a condition of access to iOS. We will continue to fight “…

Earlier, according to the court decision, Epic Games paid Apple a share of Fortnite revenues obtained by bypassing the in-app purchases in the App Store – the amount was $ 6 million.