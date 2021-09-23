Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

When selling phones in stores, buyers are trying to sell additional options and accessories that do not bring any benefit, said Telecom Daily analyst Ilya Shatalin, writes Prime.

According to the expert, it is profitable for shops to sell various services to the gadget. They are usually offered to customers who, for example, do not know the real cost of a cover or a protective screen and cannot understand the conditions of the imposed insurance against theft. The expert cited an example when a store advises to insure the device against theft. At the same time, the insurance contract provides for compensation only in case of theft of the device from home. “The absurdity and far-fetchedness of such a requirement is obvious: who will leave a mobile phone at home if they buy it on purpose in order to always carry it with them,” Shatalin said.

“The proposal to set up a smartphone and install a“ software package ”on it may turn out to be just as useless,” the specialist listed the methods of “divorcing” buyers. The seller can “help” download the usual free players, file managers, social media or bank applications to the phone. “Sometimes for insane money it is proposed to install elementary things on the phone,” the expert emphasized. Shatalin advised buying goods on the Internet with delivery to the points of issue, where you can evaluate the performance of the device.

Earlier, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, Eldar Murtazin, warned of the mortal danger that may arise when purchasing non-original chargers and other accessories for smartphones. They can catch fire when used, he said.