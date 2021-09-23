Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple will release a VR headset in 2022. This is reported by the MacRumors edition.

Apple’s VR and AR headset will go into production in the second quarter of 2022, according to a DigiTimes report. The American company intends to introduce a new product in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

In an up-to-date report, Apple has completed development and testing of a prototype device. Thus, the company will be ready to send the device for assembly to its suppliers in the first half of next year. Apple’s first VR glasses may be unveiled at a launch this fall. For example, in September or November.

In addition, it is reported that Apple does not intend to stop at the release of one headset. The company plans to present several devices for various market segments. The first version of the VR device is likely to be bulky – the glasses have been compared to the Oculus Rift headset, the first version of which hit the market in 2013.

Earlier, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said that Tim Cook intends to release a fundamentally new product before leaving the post of Apple CEO. They should be glasses of mixed reality, which are scheduled for release in 2025.