Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

IPhone users have the opportunity to add a vaccination certificate to their smartphone. This is reported on the Apple website.

A new feature has appeared in the built-in application “Health”. Through the service, you can add electronic copies of the vaccine receipt certificate with a QR code, indicating the date of receiving the doses, and the patient’s name. According to Apple representatives, certificates of vaccination against almost any disease, including COVID-19, can be added to the phone.

Limitations are clarified in the description of the new function. Only users whose healthcare organizations support the SMART Health Cards specifications can add a certificate. With the help of this technology, you can provide access to personal data to medical services, airlines, organizers of public events and other parties. The certificate is added to the Apple Wallet virtual wallet.

The described feature is available in the beta version of iOS 15.1. The public version of the operating system will appear on users’ smartphones in the coming weeks.

In April, Apple added a feature to iOS that lets you unlock your smartphone while wearing a face shield. This option works on iPhones with Face ID and an Apple Watch.