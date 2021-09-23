Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The demand for smartphones of the iPhone 13 series was called increased. This is reported in the report of the group “M.Video-Eldorado”, which was at the disposal of the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

“On the first day, the demand for the iPhone 13 line was almost twice as high as in the aggregate for all iPhone 12 smartphones for all days of pre-order,” the company said. They recalled that in 2020, Apple’s flagships went on sale in two lines.

About 90 percent of pre-orders on the first day fell on the iPhone 13 Pro, which is sold in Russia from 99,999 rubles, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, available for 109,990 rubles. The remaining 10 percent falls on the younger devices – iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Most often, Russians bought phones with 256 gigabytes of internal memory. “The most popular color in the older models was the new Sierra Blue, followed by Graphite, then sales were almost equally divided between Silver and Gold,” the report says.

According to the company’s analysts, in the six months of 2021, the Russian smartphone market reached about 300 billion rubles, which is 30 percent higher than a year earlier. In physical terms, the market is estimated at 13 million devices. The most positive dynamics is demonstrated by smartphones costing from 50 thousand rubles.

Pre-orders for Apple’s new flagship models kicked off on September 22nd. The iPhone 13 series was unveiled on September 14th.