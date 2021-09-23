Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has hit the 2 billion mark of smartphones sold. Reported by the edition 9to5mac.

Journalists refer to the calculations of the agency Asymco analyst Horace Deidu (Horace Deidu). Dediou said that the American corporation sold the two billionth iPhone just a few days ago. The specialist noted that Apple does not advertise this information. “When the numbers get so big, there is a decrease in sensitivity,” Dediou noted and stressed that talking about two billion smartphones is not as interesting as reporting a billion sold.

The analyst drew attention to the fact that Apple has kept the initial price of the iPhone in the $ 400 region for many years, but now the price range for the devices is wider than ever. The author noted that the growth in sales is due to profitable lending and trade-in programs, and retail traffic is also growing due to the weakening of coronavirus restrictions in many regions.

In conclusion, Horace Dediu noted that the iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the secondary market, which the specialist explained by the high quality and demand for the device.

In October 2020, analyst Neil Cybart announced that Apple sold one billion iPhones. “13 years after its launch, the iPhone remains the most popular and best-selling smartphone,” the specialist noted.