Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Any Apple smartphone with iOS 15 can access sensitive data. This is reported by the GizChina edition.

Journalists cite Spanish security specialist Jose Rodriguez. With the help of some manipulations, the expert managed to get into the Notes application on the iPhone smartphone running the new iOS 15. The author explains that this application can store private information, such as addresses or passwords.

In a video posted online, Rodriguez demonstrates how to bypass the security system and jailbreak iOS 15. Jose Rodriguez resets his Face ID system to show a way to log in without a password. Then he sets up the “Universal Access” function and through a series of operations related to voice commands and calls, he gets into the “Notes” application.

According to the specialist, the vulnerabilities described by him have identifiers CVE-2021-1835 and CVE-2021-30699. They were corrected back in the spring, but, as the expert specifies, not completely. Apple thanked Rodriguez for his help, promised to fix the problem, and paid him a $ 5,000 reward. Most likely, the vulnerability will be fixed in the next update.

The new version of the operating system for Apple smartphones was released on September 20. To install iOS 15, you need to go to the smartphone settings.