Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop Studio. This is reported by the XDA Developers edition.

The device was announced during the Surface event. The laptop has a hybrid form factor and can be transformed into a tablet. The device is equipped with a 14.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2400×1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The computer is based on the Intel Core H35 series processor, the clock frequency of the chip can reach 4700 megahertz.

According to journalists, the Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful laptop Microsoft has ever released. The authors noticed that the processor of the device has a capacity of 35 watts, while most other Surface laptops are equipped with 15 watt chips. For an additional fee, the device can be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

In the maximum configuration, the computer is equipped with 32 gigabytes of RAM and an SSD-drive with a capacity of two terabytes. To connect peripheral devices, the device has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, the computer supports work with a stylus.

Surface Laptop Studio starts at $ 1,599, or about RUB 118,000. The laptop will go on sale on October 5th.

On October 5, Microsoft will begin distributing Windows 11 to users’ computers. First of all, the OS will be installed on new devices.