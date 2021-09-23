Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Nokia introduced a budget smartphone G50 with support for 5G networks for 20 thousand rubles. This was reported on the company’s website.

The released device is positioned as the cheapest phone of the brand with fifth generation connectivity. “This smartphone will not lose its relevance over time thanks to support for 5G technologies and updates to the operating system for two years,” – says the description of the model.

Nokia G50 has a 6.82-inch HD display, Snapdragon 480 processor, four gigabytes of RAM, 128 gigabytes of internal memory, support for cards with a capacity of up to 512 gigabytes. The phone runs on Android 11 OS.

On the back of the device is a triple camera with 48, 5 and 2 megapixel lenses. At the front is an eight megapixel front camera. The Nokia G50 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The cost of the device in Russia is 19,990 rubles.

In early autumn, it became known that Samsung could release the cheapest 5G smartphone on the market. Insiders mentioned the Galaxy A13 5G model, which will be available for sale at a price of 200 euros, or about 16 thousand rubles.