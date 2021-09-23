Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra fell in price by 30 percent to 76 thousand rubles. This is reported by the publication Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

According to the project catalog, the premium device of the Korean company became available on the market for 76 thousand rubles. According to journalists, the device has fallen in price by more than 30 percent – at the start of sales, the most productive and expensive version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra was estimated at 110 thousand rubles. This model turned out to be the most popular after the pre-order.

The record-breaking Galaxy S21 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chip, 12 and 16 gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone has a camera for four lenses with a resolution of 108, 10, 10 and 12 megapixels with the ability to record 8K video, a 5000 milliampere-hour battery with support for fast charging, stereo speakers, NFC.

Along with the premium device, the Galaxy S21 and S21 + smartphones were unveiled in January 2021. According to the publication, the models also fell in price – up to 53 and 58 thousand rubles, respectively.

In March, Roskachestvo specialists updated the smartphone rating and named the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the best model on the market. The second and third positions were taken by Huawei Mate 40 Pro and OnePlus Nord N10, respectively.