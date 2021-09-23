Genshin Impact Criticized For Game Anniversary Contests | Games

Genshin Impact fans began to criticize the developers for the contests to mark the game’s anniversary. Many expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments under the post announcing the event on Twitter.

Studio miHoYo invited users to participate in several contests: create their own postcards, illustrations, cosplays or videos dedicated to Genshin Impact. The developers announced the iPhone 13 Pro Max, AirPods, iPad and other gadgets as rewards in some nominations, but in most categories the prize is in-game items and currency.

Fans said the awards weren’t worth the effort and accused the Chinese studio of trying to cash in on users’ work. In some contests, gamers were unhappy with the winners’ selection system. For example, in the event with the creation of postcards, random 10% of the authors will receive the item “Blessing of the Hollow Moon”, and the rest will receive 100 thousand of in-game currency, which you can easily earn on your own. Some also pointed out that the developers should have given out gifts to all fans in honor of the anniversary, because not everyone has the skills necessary to participate in creative contests.

Genshin Impact is an open world RPG that was released on September 28, 2020. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.