Gigabyte Expands AMD Ryzen Workstation Product Line

Gigabyte has announced new W771-Z00 workstations for AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors, W331-Z00 for AMD Ryzen processors, and a WRX80 motherboard called MC62-G40.

The MC62-G40 motherboard can be purchased separately or as part of the W771-Z00 server. It is made in the SSI-CEB form factor and supports Ryzen Threadripper Pro chips thanks to the WRX80 chipset. The board has eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots with a maximum amount of RAM up to 2TB in an 8-channel configuration.

Expansion slots and connectivity include six PCIe 4.0 x16, one PCIe 4.0 x8, two 10Gbit Ethernet ports, one 1Gbit Ethernet and MLAN port, six USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one TPM slot and M.2 2230 Wi-Fi module. For connecting drives, four SATA 6 Gb / s, three SlimSAS and a pair of M.2 (NVMe or SATA) are provided.

The W771-Z00 workstation can be equipped with processors up to Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX. As stated above, it is based on the MC62-G40 board and is powered by two redundant 2000W power supplies. To support a variety of active or passive cooling accessories, there are additional rear fans and an air duct for better airflow direction.

On the other hand is the W331-Z00 workstation for a wide range of professionals. Using the AMD B550 chipset, the W331-Z00 supports AMD Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series desktop processors. Maximum RAM capacity is 128GB in four DDR4-3200 slots.

PCI Express x16 4.0 slot allows you to use high-performance expansion cards, and for other needs there are PCIe 3.0 x4 and PCIe 3.0 x1. The storage can be formed from a pair of 3.5 / 2.5-inch drives and another pair of SSDs in M.2 2280 format.

