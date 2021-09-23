Glushakov is 34, but Karpin returns him to the national team. Denis deserves it – 09/23/2021

In the summer of 2013, Glushakov first joined Karpin’s team. Valery Georgievich was really glad to buy Denis in “Spartak”, but immediately asked him to lose a few pounds. Glushakov did not immediately understand the idea, but he fulfilled the requirements, and then was moved to the position of the lower pivot, where he spent the amazing first part of RPL-2013/14.

Before that, Glushakov did not give such a volume of movements and the percentage of won single combats in his career, although in Loko he also showed a high level: he scored, gave away and even reached the top scorer of the team in the season.

But this is so typical for Spartak: to buy an attacking footballer, rebuild and make him a defensive player instead of a point purchase in the desired zone. The Kombarovs, Glushakov or Alex Kral (he even played an attacking midfielder in the Czech national team) will definitely confirm.

After moving to Spartak, as is customary among people related to the red-and-white, everything that is possible happened to Denis Glushakov: he became a champion (for this he left Loko), played in European competitions, established himself in the national team, with which he went to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship, scored a goal in the Confederations Cup, from which he later made an own goal, was praised by Didier Deschamps, who called Denis “an excellent football player”, took part in a loud family scandal, got divorced, began to play worse, quarreled with the coach, fans, management and eventually left.

Here is a superficial history of relations between Glushakov and Spartak, however, Karpin participated in this story for only six months. At the beginning of 2014, he left the club, and Denis was there for a very long time.

The team was doing pretty well too. In the matches for the national team, Glushakov looked organic and consistently showed his level. True, in 2018 Cherchesov did not take him to the World Cup. And the point here, according to Glushakov, is not in sports matters: “I think that in 2018 I was no worse than my competitors in all respects, and even now (words – July 2020) I correspond to the level of the national team. This means that Cherchesov did not summon me not on a sporting basis. “

But Glushakov was not worried about this. Denis always believed that he would still have a chance to return to the national team and even to Spartak, although he believed in such an option no more than in life on Mars.

And now Denis is 34, and he is on the extended list of the national team. And it is not even surprising that this list was compiled by Karpin. Valery Georgievich may be different, but cowardice is definitely not about his character.

Glushakov is not a coward either. Yes, he, as life has shown, is not ideal, but where have you seen flawless in Russian football? People older than 33-34 rarely play in the Russian national team, but Glushakov never cared about any rules there. In any sense of the word.

And, you know, it seems to me that if Glushakov had not had that crisis in Spartak and his family, it is quite possible that he would not have performed at such a level of skill and sports anger. And there would not have been those six goals in the eight starting rounds.

By the way, I said that Karpin is brave. But the word “consistent” begs here. In the current conditions, the central midfielder, who has scored more than 90% of the RPL forwards, must be in the national team. Even if he is 34. And even if his name is Denis Glushakov.

Glushakov may become the second representative of Khimki in the Russian national team

So far in the history of our national team there has been only one match in which a Khimki player took part. In 2007, in a friendly match with Poland (2: 2), Guus Hiddink released to replace midfielder Roman Vorobyov. Later, Reziwan Mirzov was called up from the Moscow Region club to the national team, but did not enter the field.