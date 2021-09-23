Google began to change the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL for free, which themselves turned into “bricks”

Earlier this month, we reported unexpected blocking of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, which automatically go into EDL emergency mode. The problem has become widespread. Sometimes smartphones turned into “bricks” right during use. Now Google has finally decided to fix the problem.

According to numerous posts on Reddit, Google’s Advanced Hardware Support has contacted some users whose Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL suddenly crashed. The company is reportedly offering them free device replacements.

One Reddit user reported that Google sent him an email offering him a replacement and asking him to send her a broken Pixel 3 XL. Several days have passed since that moment, so the user does not yet know which device Google will send for a replacement.

This move is surprising given that Google Support hasn’t previously helped users of devices that are out of warranty. At the moment, it is not known which device will be offered to users of broken smartphones, but it is assumed that these will be refurbished Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Not so long ago, Google announced that it was aware of the problem, but it “Nothing more to add”… Now, apparently, the company has decided to fix the error and compete for customers on the eve of the start of sales of the Pixel 6, which is expected to launch soon.