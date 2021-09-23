Google turned Chrome into a mass surveillance tool. How to protect yourself





Mozilla has discovered a new Idle Detection API in Chrome 94 that allows sites to collect massive amounts of user data. The developers demand to recognize this tool as dangerous and stop using it, and the programmers working on the Apple Safari browser agree with them. It is possible to disable spyware in Chrome 94, but there is no guarantee that Google will not deprive users of this option in future updates.

Google Spy Browser

The Mozilla community, the developer of the Firefox browser, criticized the Chrome 94 browser, released by Google on September 21, 2021. According to How to Geek, it discovered a new hidden feature in it that opens up a wide scope for spying on users.

The spyware Mozilla calls the Idle Detection API, which is used in Chrome 94 to detect if the browser is idle or idle. It allows websites to “ask” Chrome to notify them when a user is idle.

All modern sites can use this feature. In other words, Chrome will happily notify them if the user stops using programs and leaves the computer.

Chrome 94 will share tons of user details with sites if left unchecked

According to Mozilla, the Idle Detection API is also able to track how long a user has been interacting with a running browser tab, and how exactly they are using a site open in it. Based on all this data, community experts believe, sites can easily compose a picture of user activity.

What Mozilla offers

The Mozilla community has strongly opposed the use of the Idle Detection API in Chrome and numerous browsers based on it. Firefox developers said this feature opens the door to “surveillance capitalism.”

Among them, Mozilla’s leading web standards specialist expressed his discontent with the innovation. Tantek Celik (Tantek Celik). “I find the Idle Detection API too tempting for websites motivated by surveillance capitalism to invade any aspect of a user’s physical privacy, keep long-term records of a user’s physical behavior, recognize daily rhythms (such as lunchtime), and use this information to active psychological manipulations (for example, hunger, emotions, choice), ”Celik said.

“Based on this, I propose to flag this API as harmful and call for further incubation, perhaps rethinking simpler and less invasive alternative approaches to identify motivating use cases,” added the Mozilla expert.

Opinions of other competitors

On the one hand, Mozilla, with its Firefox, is a direct competitor to Google and its Chrome, so it’s no surprise that a competitor can afford to be harsh about what Google is doing. On the other hand, Apple’s Safari browser uses the WebKit engine, and the development team also has a lot to say about the new Google API.

For example, the developer shared his opinion Ryosuke Niva (Ryosuke Niwa), an Apple employee. “The rationale for using this API doesn’t seem compelling enough. First, there is no guarantee that the user will not return to their device immediately. Second, who can know what other device the user is interacting with at any given time? We are definitely not going to tell websites about all the devices a user can use. This is a very serious violation of the privacy of this user, ”he said.

We add that Google has been repeatedly caught in an attempt to spy on users using Chrome. For example, in June 2015, it turned out that Google was secretly installing an extension on the computers of Internet users designed to listen to the background sound and search for the phrase “OK, Google” in it. This fact was independently revealed by several users of the Chromium version 43 browser and Google Chrome based on it on Debian Linux and Apple OS X operating systems.

Everything works by default

It is noteworthy that Google, by and large, does not object at all to additional surveillance of users. In addition to the fact that it built in the Idle Detection API, it also made this feature active by default.

Upcoming surveillance alert

The only relief for users that Google went to is a notification that the site is going to collect and use this feature. It looks the same as a notification about a site’s access to a microphone or camera, and the user has the ability to prevent a particular site from collecting data about it.

How to fix everything

In Chrome 94 it is possible to get rid of the Idle Detection API once and for all, without having to repeatedly click on the “Deny” button in toast notifications. However, it is unknown if Google will keep this option in the next versions of its browser.

To disable the Idle Detection API, you need to launch Chrome, previously updated to version 94, and go to the address “chrome: // settings / content / idleDetection” without quotes. On the page that opens, you can make sure that the function is enabled by default, and at the same time deactivate it. To do this, select the “Don’t allow sites to know when you’re actively using your device” option.

Salvation from Idle Detection API

After that, the user will deprive the sites of another opportunity to spy on him. However, it is worth checking periodically to see if this feature has been activated again, for example, after installing an update. It’s worth noting that the Idle Detection API can be used in third-party Chrome-based browsers.