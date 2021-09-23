Hackers hacked Bitcoin.org and organized a fake Bitcoin distribution

Unknown persons obtained unauthorized access to the oldest information resource about bitcoin, Bitcoin.org, and posted a fraudulent announcement on the distribution of cryptocurrency on its main page. Domain registrar Namecheap has restricted access to the site.

cc @namecheap @NamecheapCEO in case y’all want to take down the scam site of all scam sites, at least temporarily (looks like the domain was updated today / stolen, possible?) – Matt Corallo (@TheBlueMatt) September 23, 2021

September 23 on Twitter messages appeared about the pop-up window that was displayed on the main page of the resource. Users were asked to transfer cryptocurrency to the specified address – they promised to double the amount sent.

https://t.co/yc0aKbZcer is Hacked by Scam. pic.twitter.com/2qmRMS2lJh – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 23, 2021

Bitcoin.org operator under the nickname Cobra toldthat the project team is trying to figure out how the attackers managed to gain access to the site. This may take several days, he said.

Cobra suggested that the problem could be related to services from Cloudflare, which provides CDN services, DDoS protection, secure resource access and DNS servers.

https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb hasn’t been hacked, ever. And then we move to Cloudflare, and two months later we get hacked. Can you explain where you were routing my traffic too? Because my actual server didn’t get any traffic during hack. @Cloudflare @eastdakota… – Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) September 23, 2021

“Bitcoin.org has never been hacked. And then we switched to Cloudflare and two months later we were compromised. Can you explain where you are directing my traffic? Because during the attack, no traffic came to my real server, ”wrote Cobra.

In a few hours, the fraudulent address received over 0.4 BTC worth about $ 17,800 (at the exchange rate at the time of writing), according to Blockchain.com. Almost all of this amount fell on a single transaction. It is possible that the hackers themselves did it.

Fraudsters often arrange fake distributions of cryptocurrencies. Usually, they use the names of celebrities for this – for example, Google founder Sergey Green, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak or Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Recall that in September, cybercriminals took advantage of the excitement around the presentation of Apple’s new products by organizing a fake distribution of cryptocurrencies.

