Hackers hacked Bitcoin.org website and posted fraudulent ad :: RBC.Crypto

Attackers organized a fake distribution of cryptocurrency, offering users to send bitcoins to an unknown address and get twice as much in return

Hackers obtained unauthorized access to the information resource Bitcoin.org and placed an announcement on it about a fake cryptocurrency distribution. Fraudsters offered users to transfer bitcoins to an unknown address and in return receive double the amount. At 10:20 Moscow time, the site remains unavailable, since the domain registrar Namecheap limited access to it.

Site operator Bitcoin.org toldthat the developers are already figuring out how the attackers managed to gain access to the resource. He admitted that the hackers exploited the vulnerability of the Cloudflare service, since the hack occurred two months after the site was connected to it.

“Bitcoin.org has never been hacked. And then we switched to Cloudflare and two months later we were hacked, ”said the site operator.

Early July Bitcoin.org underwent massive DDos attack. Then the hackers demanded a ransom of 1 bitcoin from the developers of the site. It is currently unknown whether the developers paid the ransomware.

The Bitcoin.org domain was registered on August 18, 2008, even before the launch of the Bitcoin network, allegedly by the creator of the cryptocurrency Satoshi Nakamoto. Now the resource contains information about bitcoin and the open source software of the first cryptocurrency.

