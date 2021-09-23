Hamid Agalarov scored 8 goals at the start of the RPL. What kind of striker Karpin summoned to the Russian national team

If at the end of last season, when Ufa was trying to save itself from relegation, someone said that the main phenomenon of Russian football in September would be the Ufa forward, what would be the reaction? But it happened – Hamid Agalarov, a 21-year-old striker of the Bashkir club, is now the main scorer of the RPL. He has 8 goals in 8 games, and this is only for the club – and there was also a break for the youth team, in which Hamid scored three times in two games (including the only goal for the Spaniards). In total – 10 matches, 11 goals. At the age of 21. What is it like?

Doesn’t give interviews because of his father. Bye

An amazing thing – the young Russian player scores a lot and for every taste – with both feet, head, penalty kick, from difficult positions, and then gets into the extended list of the national team. But the media do not replicate interviews, do not ask about the transfer to Zenit or Spartak, and the footballer himself does not talk about his dreams of playing in Europe.

It’s about the environment. Literally everyone protects Hamid from fame, but the first on this list is Ruslan Agalarov, the footballer’s father. Ruslan – once played himself, he is a legend and a former coach of Anji, and it was he who forbade his son to give interviews, except for the obligatory ones. Of course, this did not stop anyone, it was just that instead of the player, they began to bother their father. Somewhere on the 10th interview, he gave up – he said that “YET he forbade his son to communicate with the media.” In order not to become a star, to work and adapt to a new status, and no one needs to worry – this is a temporary measure.

The feeling is that Hamid is being cherished excessively – Shamil Gazizov calls the call to the national team an advance, and says to the footballer himself that only half a step has been done. Haji Hajiyev, not a stranger to Agalarov, also advises not to relax and prove in the next rounds that the inclusion in the list was not in vain.

But it was not always so. Hamid Agalarov used to be more willing to talk to the press – especially since there have always been occasions.

Decided in the youth team, played at the base of “Anji”

If we take a closer look at Hamid’s career, it turns out that he scored constantly and everywhere. At that level and at this age, it is not uncommon, of course, but the forward did not lower the bar either. For example, he started in the youth team of his native Anji and scored 16 goals in 42 matches. And this despite the fact that Agalarov was not the main striker, he spent on the field an average of an hour per game.

Further – a call to the U-18 national team, a debut for Anji in the RPL and a call to U-19. It was not possible to score in the Premier League, but Hamid had good statistics in the national teams. Then the coach of the youth team Andrei Gordeev said this about Agalarov: “The player is well trained tactically, in every match he has scoring chances – this means that Hamid thinks on the field, does not wait for the development of events, but tries to predict their development.” At the same time, Gordeev advised the footballer to go down to the club youth team, since he does not pull the base – all for the sake of physical fitness.

True, Agalarov had nowhere to go down – Anji collapsed in the PFL, and in the new season attracted youth players to help. The forward played 15 matches for the team, scored 5 goals, gave 3 assits and thus attracted the attention of two clubs. The first was “Zenith” – the Petersburgers wanted to strengthen the second team, but did not agree on the price. Here “Ufa” was in a hurry, but then the data differ – Transfermarkt says that Agalarov moved to the club for 180 thousand euros, insiders talk about 7 million rubles, the footballer himself says that he switched as a free agent. The truth is somewhere in between.

In “Ufa” the Dagestani stalled – he did not reach the RPL level and went to the youth team. For her, he turned out to be very good, and Hamid was again attracted to the main team, but before winter everything was completely sad – in total, Agalarov played about a hundred minutes. The management of Ufa decided – since the forward is too good for the youth team, but too raw for the RPL, let him go on loan to the FNL. And they did not lose.

Pulled “Volgar” in the FNL

The choice fell on Volgar, a club in the middle of the FNL table. Almost immediately it became clear that this was a good option for Agalarov. He made his debut brightly – he came out in the 73rd minute of the game with Enisey and after a few seconds he scored from a rebound. Volgar finished that game with a victory with a crushing score of 4: 1.

“He arrived very energized, because he did not qualify for the main team at Ufa,” recalls Daniil Gorovykh, Hamid’s teammate at Volgar, for Eurosport.ru, “at that time we had quite high competition. But he did not give up, psychologically a very strong guy, a fighter. “

Hamid scored two goals from the penalty spot, and Daniel explained why – it’s a matter of composure and decisiveness: “We didn’t have a regular penalty kick when we started playing the second part of the season.

But when the time came, Hamid with a confident look went, took the ball and said: “I will hit.”

Although at that time there were many adults and experienced guys, he confidently went and scored. So he became a regular penalty taker. “

In total for Volgar, the forward scored 5 goals in 14 games, which is about a third of all Astrakhan goals in six months. Interestingly, Agalarov usually scored decisive goals – every game (except for the defeat of Yenisei), where he had a goal, ended with a score of 1: 1.

Shot in “Ufa” with a frantic implementation

After Astrakhan, Agalarov returned stronger, but he was not allowed to reach the starting lineup of Ufa right away. CSKA was released at the end of the meeting, he helped defend well, but nothing more. But the game against Dynamo will be remembered for a long time. In 19 minutes (that is how much time was given to Hamid, when the Ufa team flew 0: 2), the forward made a double and almost saved the game – at first he finished off beautifully from a rebound, then cleverly opened in the center of the penalty area. In the end, Dynamo snatched a victory and darkened the opening a little, but in the next meeting Agalarov was already at the base.

The first match did not go well at the start, but it was Lokomotiv, and Hamid played well against a high-level opponent, fought well and earned fouls. He didn’t hit the goal, but with Loko it’s not very surprising. But then it’s like in a fairy tale.

With Nizhny Novgorod, Agalarov realized a one-on-one exit, with Zenit he opened well in the center of the penalty area and closed the pass, scored for Krylyam from the penalty spot, then – the U-21 team, but he was not lost in it either – first he pressed the Spanish goalkeeper , then scored two beauties of Malta – with a parachute through the goalkeeper and the back of the head from 10 meters. Then he scored against Sochi with his head, then there was a double for Khimki, when Hamid first took the ball in the penalty area and made a goal out of nothing, and then closed the serve from the free-kick.

And surprisingly, according to RB Sport, Agalarov plays for only 300 thousand rubles a month. While scoring more than many RPL millionaires.

Likes to fight for the ball, not to ride on equipment

September Agalarov began his debut in the U-21 national team, even having managed to score. And in October he seems to be in Karpin’s national team. But does his challenge have any other rationale besides the first place in the top scorers?

Actually there is. Hamid Agalarov was not only lucky to score eight goals – he is already a completely independent tactical unit with its own functionality. He, of course, is not a Russian Messi or Ronaldo, but it is quite possible to call him “our Olivier Giroud” – the same type who loves fighting in the penalty area, and it is in such conditions that he is most effective. Even an atypical goal for himself after going one-on-one with the goalkeeper Hamid scored after winning the fight, and not, for example, unlocked from a defender.

For Karpin, this opens up several tactical opportunities at once. Firstly, it is unlikely that Agalarov (if he gets the final challenge at all) will start at the start. But to go out at the end of the meeting and strain the opponent’s defense with struggle and constant movement in the congestion in the penalty area is an option. Secondly, Agalarov wins enough riding martial arts, on a level with Konstantin Tyukavin and Serdar Azmun – this quality can be used to play with two forwards, for example, with Zabolotny, if Karpin decides to use this scheme in difficult matches.

Finally, with a stretch, Agalarov can be called a joker – this year he scored goals three times as a substitute, and all three times these were workers ‘and peasants’ goals, scored in a crowd of rivals at the end of matches. So Hamid will certainly be able to benefit – when everything is bad and a little impassable, this is just his element, in which he has already scored many times.

Returning to the conversation about interviews, from those times when the forward still calmly gave them, it is known that he knows English (his mother’s language school), wants to go to Europe (England or Spain), Islam occupies a significant place in his life. Both he himself and the already mentioned Daniil Gorovykh speaks about this: “Of course, Islam is very important for him. I don’t know how much this affects his results, but he is very proud to be a Muslim. ”

At one time, one of his main postulates in his career sounded like this:

“The most important thing is to make a name for yourself, so that later it plays for you.”

Hamid has already made a good name for himself – if he doesn’t stop, he will soon start playing on him properly.

