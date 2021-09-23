Hamilton: I do not feel the consequences of the incident in Monza

At a press conference in Sochi, Lewis Hamilton was asked if he felt any aftermath of the Monza incident, where the wheel of Max Verstappen’s car momentarily brushed against the seven-time champion’s helmet.

“Fortunately, I do not feel any long-term consequences of the incident at Monza,” Lewis replied. – After that race, my physical therapist Angela Cullen was supposed to go home, but instead spent a week with me, doing various manipulations, acupuncture, we did a lot of yoga together, and later I was able to return to exercises in the gym. I feel great.

It is amazing to hear that Mercedes have never lost in Sochi, but this season we have a completely different level of competition. I am sure the fight will be very tight. In previous years, rivals were not so much behind us here, but now they are on an equal footing with us, if not ahead, as it was in many races since the beginning of the season. The weekend promises to be difficult, especially given the possible rains.

I don’t think about whether there will be another collision with Max, I don’t want to waste my energy on it. My thoughts are on how to make progress and work better. For me, this is almost the tenth battle for the title, but I remember the very first and I know what impact pressure can have. Fortunately, I have some experience to build on. The main thing is that we continue to fight aggressively, but correctly. I have no doubt that we have both drawn conclusions and will act professionally.

In a wheel-to-wheel battle, I personally do not see any kind of psychological struggle. Many times I fought closely on the track, but I never perceived it as a kind of psychological confrontation. You always want to be ahead of your opponent and, what is important, do not end the maneuver with an accident, safety is a key factor. “

Lewis’ partner, Valtteri Bottas, has already delivered the fourth motor of the season. Hamilton was asked if Mercedes plans to carry out the same replacement on his car.

“As far as I know, we have order with the motors,” Lewis said. – But there are still many races before the end of the season, so we’ll see. At the moment we have no plans to install a new engine, and I hope that this will continue, but I cannot foresee the future ”.

Lewis also talked about the Met Gala, a grand event in the fashion world, to which he was able to invite young designers.

“After Monza, I went to New York for the Met Gala, one of the key events in the fashion world,” Hamilton replied. – I was lucky for several years to be on the list of invitees to this event, moreover, this time I was able to buy out several places and not only came in clothes of a certain brand, as in previous years, but brought with me young designers who, under normal conditions, are not could get the opportunity to appear at the Met Gala.

The same goal I pursue in the Hamilton Commission and Mission 44, but in the world of motorsport – to achieve more diversity, so that different groups are represented. In the fashion world, young designers with dark skin are very poorly represented, so I brought three with me, and it was a special moment for all of us. I hope the Met Gala has opened up new opportunities for them, but I will look forward to this event next year! “