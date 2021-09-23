Head coach of Krasnodar Viktor Goncharenko suspended for 3 games

The head coach of Krasnodar, Viktor Goncharenko, was punished for using foul language and insults against referee Ivan Sidenkov in the match against Akhmat on September 18, for which he received a red card during the game.

“In accordance with Part 1 of Article 95 of the RFU Disciplinary Regulations for offensive behavior, expressed in the use of obscene language in relation to the Officials of the match – to disqualify the head coach of FC Krasnodar, Krasnodar, Goncharenko V.M. for 3 (Three) matches of the Russian Premier League, of which 2 (two) matches are considered real execution, and 1 (one) match is a conditional sports sanction and a fine of 250,000 (two hundred fifty thousand) rubles.

Goncharenko refused to lead the national team of Belarus

Establish a probationary period for the head coach of FC Krasnodar, Krasnodar, Goncharenko V.M. 2 (two) years from the date of the decision, ”the RFU official website says.

The game ended with the victory of the Krasnodar club with a score of 2: 0.

Goncharenko has been appointed head coach of Krasnodar in 2021.

