House of Ashes authors published an interview with Ashley Tisdale, who played Rachel

Bandai namco continues to talk about the upcoming horror The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – this time the developers shared an interview with the actress Ashley Tisdale, which played one of the main roles in the game.

Her heroine, Rachel, is a CIA agent – along with other characters, she took part in a mission to detect chemical weapons. The game takes place in 2003.

The actress admitted that she had nothing in common with Rachel, but she really liked the idea of ​​playing this role. For her, it was a truly unique experience: Tisdale not only never played a CIA agent in a movie or on television, but also never starred in horror films, although she is well familiar with the genre.

The actress thinks that players will love House of Ashes – it is very dark and scary, but at the same time it has a lot of action and adventure. Among her favorite characters, Tisdale also noted another heroine – Clarice.

House of Ashes will be released on October 22 PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Preloading should start on October 20th. Previously, the developers showed the gameplay of the game, in which they talked in more detail about the choices and consequences.