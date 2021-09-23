How Monica Bellucci, Angelina Jolie DiCaprio looked in the 90s. Photo

The era of the 90s brought many trends into fashion. Some are back again and are still considered stylish, while some of the fashionable images are forever in the past.

Hollywood stars dictated the style of the time, so that girls all over the world repeated J.Lo’s hairstyle, Beyoncé’s makeup and Jolie’s outfit. OBOZREVATEL has collected archived photos of celebrities in the 90s.

In the 90s, bandanas were trending in the United States. Beyonce made a top out of a scarf. Celebrities in those days adored the cowboy style of shirts and hats.

Have Jennifer Lopez there were extravagant hairstyles from shocking curls to a romantic bun with long bangs. J.Lo also wore typical 90s teen style: sweatpants and tops.

Angelina Jolie in the distant 90s, she was just beginning her acting career. Then she finished her studies at school, at the same time starred for magazines and became a style icon. Jolie gathered her hair, wore classic suits and solid-colored outfits.

Brad Pitt in the 90s he wore vintage denim, T-shirts, leather jackets and boots. If he wore a suit, he made the image more rebellious: he unbuttoned the top button on his shirt and loosened his tie.

Leonardo DiCaprio was still a teenager in the 90s, wearing trendy hairstyles and oversized clothes. At the age of 14, he decided to become an actor, so he started acting in commercials and TV shows.

Julia Roberts’ career peaked in the 90s. The red-haired actress in those days often chose casual, her images are still ultra-fashionable. For example, a combination of classic jeans, an oversized jacket and a white shirt.

Monica Bellucci in the 90s was already a successful model and starred a lot for magazine covers. She was not a supporter of experiments with appearance: the actress did calm makeup and did not radically change her hairstyle.

90s sex symbol Richard Gere wore tight shirts and wide leg jeans. He had a trendy hairstyle with a middle parting and medium length hair. His image was adored by many girls around the world.

