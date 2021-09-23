how the actors have changed and what Natalie Portman, Jean Reno and Ellen Green look like now

The cult film Leon by French director Luc Besson was released in September 1994 for the first time.

The film immediately fell in love with the viewer and for 26 years has been one of the most popular in the history of world cinema. The main roles in the film were played by Natalie Portman and Jean Reno. Gary Oldman, Danny Aiello and Ellen Green also starred in “Leon”.

decided to show how the main characters of the legendary action drama have changed.

Jean Reno

Jean Reno began his career as an actor back in 1979, when he was invited to shoot the documentary “The Stolen Picture Hypothesis”. But the real popularity and reverence of Hollywood he received just after the filming of the film “Leon”, where the actor played the main role of the assassin Leon.

In 2020, the actor celebrated his 70th birthday and despite such a solid age, he continues to act in films with pleasure.

Natalie Portman

At the time of filming “Leon”, young Portman was only 13 years old, she was approved for the role only the second time. After the release of the film, Portman woke up truly famous. Later, in an interview, Natalie admitted that it was not easy for her to be cast for the coveted role of Matilda. The problem was just in age: barely seeing the girl, Besson, without too much hesitation, made a disappointing verdict – too young. But Portman was not going to give up just like that, she was lucky enough to get to the casting for the second time. Serious attitude combined with talent and memorable appearance could not leave the director indifferent.

Now 39-year-old Natalie Portman has four dozen acting works behind her shoulders, many of which have become classics of cinema. Today she can be safely called one of the most influential actresses of our time.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman is a British actor, director, producer and musician. Success did not come to the actor immediately, but dedication and a responsible approach to work allowed Oldman to gain recognition and become one of the most sought-after actors of his time. Gary has more than 150 paintings of various genres on his account. Now the actor is 62 years old, at the time of filming he was 36. He played the role of Norman Stansfield – the killer of the Matilda family.

Danny Aiello

Danny Aiello is a famous American actor who has played about a hundred roles in films, among which have become beloved all over the world: “Hudson Hawk”, “Leon”, “Reign of the Moon”, “Removal Specialist”, “The Purple Rose of Cairo”.

His role is brave police heroes, cruel and powerful gangsters, ordinary working people from the people, with a strong character. Many of Danny’s characters are understandable and close to the viewer, they captivate with their humor and irony. In 2019, the actor passed away at the age of 86. At the time of filming, he was 60, he played the role of mobster Tony.

Ellen Greene

Besides acting, Ellen Greene is a cabaret star and sings great. Despite her considerable age – 69 years old, the actress actively continues to act in films and on television. at the time of filming she was 43 years old, she played the role of Matilda’s stepmother (Natalie Portman).

