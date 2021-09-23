how the model Kylie Jenner decorated the house on Halloween

Do you celebrate Halloween? Of course, in the modern world, this event is more about fun and decor than about what folk traditions. And in America, a whole industry has been working for a long time to create costumes, interior decorations and facades of houses under the afterlife and mystical style.

What chips are in the top this year was recently demonstrated by the American TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner. A blogger with 196 million Instagram followers posted several videos on her Stories about how she decorated her mansion for Halloween. There is a whole month before the holiday, and at the 23-year-old socialite’s house everything is already decorated with lights, guests at the entrance are greeted by two mummies and doll witches, in the living room there are candlesticks in the form of spiders.

The girl also stocked up on various items in the shape of pumpkins and skulls, paraded toy figurines in the form of monsters and bought thematic sweets. Even on the walls she has huge decorative spiders. All of this is, of course, more for her 2-year-old daughter Stormy, who seems to be in awe of all this house shit.

Kylie Jenner tops the list of the highest paid celebrities according to ForbesThe young businesswoman earned over $ 590 million last year.

Recall that Kylie Jenner is a relative of the famous model Kim Kardashian, as well as one of the most expensive bloggers on Instagram. The cost of an ad post on her page costs about a million dollars.