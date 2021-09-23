How video card manufacturers manage to increase fps in games at the expense of software

Another thing is new technologies from the manufacturers of the components themselves, aimed at increasing the number of fps in games, reducing delays and improving the overall quality of the picture with a constant load on the hardware. This is much more effective, because it is impossible to constantly increase cores / frequencies and simultaneously reduce the technical process, and therefore it is more profitable to work on software that can squeeze all the juices out of video accelerators.

Today we will look at what tricks component manufacturers go to, and what they are doing in order to improve their products for superiority over competitors.

Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR – let neural networks work

Deep Learning Super Sampling or DLSS is a development by Nvidia aimed at increasing the image resolution without increasing the load on the video chip due to neural networks. The essence of the technology is that at first a neural network is trained on supercomputers to collect a pixel-by-pixel image in low resolution, while simultaneously showing similar images, only in super-resolution. It is important that in this case, not the power of the GPU chip is used, but the tensor cores of a separate dedicated block specially designed for this. As a result, the user receives a picture in a resolution, for example, close to true 4K, but the load on the video processor remains the same as in Full HD.

Photo: Nvidia

Nvidia introduced DLSS in 2018 and its more advanced second version is currently relevant. AMD lagged behind in this regard, which greatly upset its fans, but at the beginning of June 2021 the Reds still gave the answer – FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). This analogue of DLSS is also designed to reduce the load on the video chip by lowering the rendering resolution while keeping the final image unchanged with an increase in the frame rate. While AMD’s answer is less technologically advanced, it is more versatile and does not require special tensor cores, and all graphics cards starting with the Radeon RX Vega and RX 400 support development.

Photo: technews.lt

Photo: AMD

Increased performance while maintaining image quality? It sounds like another marketing gimmick, but in fact this is a working scheme that increases the power of video adapters by 15-25%, and in some cases by all 50%. Interestingly, AMD promises a performance boost of almost 90% with FSR enabled – I would like to believe it! One way or another, but the technologies are working and really seriously increase the number of fps in games without increasing the load on the GPU, and, accordingly, increasing operating temperatures. Most importantly, there are more and more games with DLSS 2.0 and FSR support every month, which means that old video cards can still serve for a year or two until the situation with video cards and other components improves.

Nvidia Reflex and AMD Radeon Boost – instant responsiveness

Instant response is the key to the success of a top gamer. However, this does not mean that an ordinary lover of computer games does not need such a technology to reduce lags – is anyone really a fan of the jelly effect in control? Not at all, and while these technologies from AMD and Nvidia do not add frames per second in games, they significantly improve responsiveness, which is sometimes much more important than high frame rates.

Photo: Nvidia

High latency occurs mainly when the power of the CPU exceeds the capabilities of the video card. That is, the processor sends more frames to the graphics adapter than it can handle. The video adapter becomes a kind of “bottleneck”, which is why it becomes uncomfortable to play in this mode. Nvidia Reflex and AMD Radeon Boost are designed to optimize CPU and GPU performance to reduce latency. In addition, both companies have one more lag reduction technology in their stock – Anti-lag (AMD) and Low Latency (Nvidia). Each feature has its advantages and disadvantages, but taken as a whole, the clear favorite for improving responsiveness is Nvidia Reflex.

Dynamic Boost – helping those in need

This technology concerns already mobile solutions, or rather, gaming laptops equipped with economical Max-Q variants of Nvidia video cards. The current development of Dynamic Boost 2.0 is designed to regulate the power consumption of laptop components while performing complex tasks (including games) to achieve maximum performance.

It is known that games load the video adapter more than the processor, and therefore the CPU can be idle from time to time. Nvidia thought that non-consumed energy can be used for the needs of the video card, thereby regulating the TDP of the CPU and GPU. As a result, the graphics adapter can receive up to 20 watts of reserve power, which increases the frame rate or reduces the rendering time of frames in games.

Photo: Nvidia

Dynamic Boost doesn’t just redirect waste energy to a component in need, it also optimizes the power / heat ratio for a more stable computer.

Resizable BAR and AMD Smart Access Memory – Direct Access to Video Memory

Modern games are a collection of a huge number of textures and high-detail models, which, before appearing on the PC screen, first go a long way from the drive to the RAM, and then are redirected from RAM to the memory of the video card. Usually, the processor transfers this data from the RAM to the memory of the video card in parts (no more than 256 MB at a time), without having access to the entire volume of VRAM, which negatively affects the number of fps. AMD’s Resizable BAR and SAM technology are designed to give the CPU full access to the graphics card’s memory, resulting in 5-11% higher frame rates in games.

Photo: Neowin.net / AMD

It should be noted that AMD SAM is a technology implemented at the hardware level and is supported only by the latest Radeon RX 6000 video adapters.

The Resizable BAR used by Nvidia is a software feature, although only the flagship GeForce RTX 3000 series models also support it. In addition, not all games allow using this technology, both on AMD video cards and on Nvidia graphics adapters, since in some projects there is not an increase, but even a decrease in the number of fps.

GeForce Experience and Radeon Software – Optimal Settings for Each GPU

Software for video adapters from Nvidia and AMD includes presets and settings that automatically improve the performance of video cards. Naturally, this sacrifices some of the graphic beauties, but it’s better than playing with unbearable lags and slowdowns, but with better picture quality. In the second case, you won’t be able to enjoy the gameplay, no matter how hard you try.

In addition, in the software of both companies, you can play with the frequencies of the graphics cores and video memory, adjust the cooling and get an additional 15-20% performance, which will never be superfluous.

Photo: Nvidia