“I will not close Eliseev’s mouth. The main thing for us is its result “

President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Viktor Maygurov commented on the conflict between Yuri Kaminsky and Matvey Eliseev, after which the athlete moved to the group with Sergei Bashkirov.

Note that after being transferred to a new group, Eliseev posted a photo on his Instagram page with the caption: “Where is good”…

– I will not close my mouth to anyone. He wants to prick someone or just say: “I feel good” – this is already an interpretation. Everyone understands how he wants. It’s not in my nature to think out what was meant. Matvey is training, everything is in order – God forbid. For us, the main thing is his result, not his words.

Yuri Mikhailovich said that he could not find a good contact. Matvey also talked about his own. It’s hard for me to judge, because I myself have never been in such a situation. The coaches found an approach to me, and I got along with everyone. In our situation, we adopted such a compromise option.

The question with Matvey is an isolated case. By the way, I was at that time at the Seminsky Pass. I know the situation from the inside. In the media, it was presented subjectively, but this is an intra-team affair in order to pull it out to the public. The story of Eliseev’s disembarkation from the bus plus or minus is true– said Maygurov.

Eliseev joined Bashkirov’s group on September 5. At the moment, the team is in Tyumen, where the Russian Summer Biathlon Championship will be held from 23 to 26 September.